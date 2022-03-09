Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

