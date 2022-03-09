Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

