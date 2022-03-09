Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $404.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

