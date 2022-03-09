Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,660 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.