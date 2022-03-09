Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

