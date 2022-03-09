CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $35.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.82. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -197.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

