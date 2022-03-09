CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $155.37 and last traded at $156.12. 102,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,067,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.
CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
