CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $155.37 and last traded at $156.12. 102,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,067,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.