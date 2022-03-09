CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.94

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.94 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 487479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

