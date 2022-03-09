Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $10,784,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,378,057 shares of company stock worth $200,749,058. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

