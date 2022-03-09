Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

