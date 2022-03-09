Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,344 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

