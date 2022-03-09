Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,933 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 137,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of PSN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

