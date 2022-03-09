Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,928 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AHCO stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

