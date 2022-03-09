Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Absci at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Absci Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.