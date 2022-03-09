Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $169.18. 184,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

