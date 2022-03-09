Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

VBR traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,966. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

