Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $6.03 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. 155,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,316. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

