Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,114 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $10.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,831. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

