Culbertson A N & Co Inc Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

