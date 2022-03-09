Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 264 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

OEF stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,826. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.89 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

