CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVAC. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 692,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306,197 shares during the period.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

