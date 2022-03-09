CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. 254,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

