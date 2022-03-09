CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. 254,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.