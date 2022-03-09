CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 71,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 298,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. 229,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

