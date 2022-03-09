CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 71,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 298,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 75,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

