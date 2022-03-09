CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Achieves $2.91 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $199,958.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.70 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00254644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

