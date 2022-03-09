Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $36,995.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,603 shares of company stock worth $108,172. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYTH opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

