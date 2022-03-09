Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
DADA traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $34.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
