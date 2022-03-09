Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.85. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 18,411 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

