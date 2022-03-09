Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Danaher reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.22. 39,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,039. Danaher has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.89. The firm has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

