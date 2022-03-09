Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $7.23 on Wednesday, hitting $264.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,039. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

