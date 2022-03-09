Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($76.09) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.43% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.71 ($64.90).

EPA:BN opened at €47.48 ($51.61) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.33 and its 200-day moving average is €56.83.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

