Darrell Robert Jones Sells 2,854 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

TSE CWB opened at C$36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$31.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.56.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.