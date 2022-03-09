Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

