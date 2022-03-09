Dean Kaye Sells 1,820 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $10,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $23,022.08.

Shares of ADV opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642,417 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

