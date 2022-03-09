Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $116.27 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $116.27 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.75 or 0.06458140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.11 or 0.99733279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041464 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

