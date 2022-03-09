Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.