Dero (DERO) Price Tops $13.22 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $13.22 or 0.00031349 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $148.57 million and $1.07 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,182.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.47 or 0.06518090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00723148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00459601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00333672 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,333 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

