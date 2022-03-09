Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $155.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,513 shares of company stock worth $55,335,971. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 563,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,371,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 165.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.