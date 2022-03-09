dForce Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. dForce has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $3.49 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00102068 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 411,533,325 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

