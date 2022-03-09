DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,921. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

