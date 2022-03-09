DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,921. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
