Diamond Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00004323 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $12,833.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001431 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,669,547 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

