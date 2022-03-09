DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

