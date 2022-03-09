DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

DKS traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. 4,720,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $35,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

