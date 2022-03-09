Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.91. 7,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,282. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.38%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.