Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 681,374 LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 681,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.22% of LENSAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.48. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.11. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LENSAR, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

