Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after acquiring an additional 125,982 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 523,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 436,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 million, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

