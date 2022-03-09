Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.72% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

FEIM opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

