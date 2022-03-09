Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,588 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.81% of Twin Disc worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.51. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

