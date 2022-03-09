Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 224,287 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.25% of United Insurance worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 198,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 35.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.70. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

