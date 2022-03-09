Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
DIN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.
NYSE DIN traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,112. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.