Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,112. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.